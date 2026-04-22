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Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Sandvik logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sandvik reported quarterly EPS of $0.36, beating the $0.34 consensus by $0.02, and delivered a 16.94% return on equity with a 12.16% net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment has softened, leaving Sandvik with a MarketBeat consensus of Hold (1 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 6 Hold, 1 Sell) after recent downgrades from Zacks, Jefferies and Citigroup and a reissued Sell from Goldman Sachs.
  • The stock opened at $42.25 (12‑month range $19.31–$44.53), with a market capitalization of $53.0 billion and valuation metrics of a P/E of 34.92 and PEG of 1.65.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Sandvik had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 12.16%.

Sandvik Price Performance

SDVKY stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $44.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDVKY. Zacks Research cut Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Sandvik

Sandvik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik OTCMKTS: SDVKY is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik's core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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