Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.4812 and last traded at $44.3660, with a volume of 16032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sandvik from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Sandvik to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SDVKY

Sandvik Stock Up 1.7%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. Sandvik had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Sandvik were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik OTCMKTS: SDVKY is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik's core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

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