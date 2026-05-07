Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Price Target to $54.00

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price target suggests a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock's current price.

MDLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners set a $56.00 price target on shares of Medline in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medline from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Medline in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a "hold" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.81.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLN

Medline Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $41.65. 492,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,402,719. Medline has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $44.57.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medline will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medline

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Medline by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,362 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medline during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

More Medline News

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About Medline

Medline NASDAQ: MDLN is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

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