Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $209.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the network technology company's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.12% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.43.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.2%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $284.66 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.57, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 68,085 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,760 shares of company stock worth $21,660,063. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Article Title

Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Article Title

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Article Title

Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: A small insider sale by the chief accounting officer may add a bit of headline pressure, though it is modest relative to the company’s recent strength. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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