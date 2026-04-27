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Sanford C. Bernstein Has Lowered Expectations for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Charter Communications logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Charter from $220 to $210 and maintained a "market perform" rating, a target the firm says implies about a 17.45% upside from the current share price.
  • Charter reported quarterly EPS of $9.17 (missing the $10.01 consensus) and revenue of $13.60 billion (slightly above estimates), while the stock recently traded around $178.80.
  • Analysts are mixed — MarketBeat's consensus is Hold with an average price target of $327.89, and individual broker targets and ratings vary widely between Buy, Hold and Sell.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $327.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $178.80. 469,164 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,734. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $177.32 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.64 and a 200-day moving average of $218.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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Analyst Recommendations for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

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