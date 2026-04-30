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Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Trading 1% Higher - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Sangoma Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analysts: Stifel Nicolaus trimmed its target from C$12 to C$10 but kept a Buy rating; Sangoma has a consensus Buy rating with a consensus price target of C$10.13.
  • Market action: Shares were trading up about 1% at roughly C$5.80 on modestly higher volume, leaving the stock priced at about half the analysts' consensus target.
  • Financials: Recent results showed a C($0.08) EPS, a negative net margin and negative ROE, a negative P/E, and liquidity ratios (quick 0.69, current 0.87) below 1, indicating tight short-term liquidity.
  • Interested in Sangoma Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.84 and last traded at C$5.80. Approximately 46,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 44,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$10.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on STC

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.62 million for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) is a leading business communications platform provider with solutions that include its award-winning UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Trunking technologies. The enterprise-grade communications suite is developed in-house; available for cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments. Additionally, Sangoma's integrated approach provides managed services for connectivity, network, and security. A trusted communications partner with over 40 years on the market, Sangoma has over 2.7 million UC seats across a diversified base of over 100,000 customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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