Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Trading 1% Higher - Time to Buy?

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.84 and last traded at C$5.80. Approximately 46,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 44,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$10.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on STC

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.62 million for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) is a leading business communications platform provider with solutions that include its award-winning UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Trunking technologies. The enterprise-grade communications suite is developed in-house; available for cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments. Additionally, Sangoma's integrated approach provides managed services for connectivity, network, and security. A trusted communications partner with over 40 years on the market, Sangoma has over 2.7 million UC seats across a diversified base of over 100,000 customers.

Further Reading

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