Sanjit Biswas Sells 72,958 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 72,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,078,573.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 723,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,599,865.44. This trade represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,067 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,529,296.35.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 103,875 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,064,312.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,562 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $2,701,804.76.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 167,338 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $4,451,190.80.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,381 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $321,499.57.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 116,576 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $3,707,116.80.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 136,943 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $4,305,487.92.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 208,081 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $5,241,560.39.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,819 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $1,408,313.37.

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Samsara Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 8,556,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,108. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Samsara by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Samsara by 2,444.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Samsara from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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