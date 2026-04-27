Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.750-11.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.7 billion-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.7 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.550-2.850 EPS.

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Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,653. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $197.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $166,205.44. Following the sale, the director owned 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,045.40. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,479.45. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $2,290,728 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sanmina by 74.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $251,590,000 after buying an additional 933,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sanmina by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,519 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $64,308,000 after buying an additional 359,441 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $53,430,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sanmina by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,151 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $71,306,000 after buying an additional 291,016 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 354.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 371,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,737,000 after buying an additional 289,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company's stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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