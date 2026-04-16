Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Price Up 8.9% - Time to Buy?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.99 and last traded at $168.0310. Approximately 469,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 770,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.31.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.64.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the sale, the director owned 6,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,029,045.40. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,604,947.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,206.80. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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