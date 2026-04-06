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Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Santen Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Santen Pharmaceutical shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.22 during mid-day trading (previous close $11.4850) on light volume of 861 shares.
  • The stock trades above its moving averages with a 50-day MA of $10.97 and 200-day MA of $10.62, and the company shows a market cap of $3.93 billion with a reported P/E ratio of 0.10.
  • Santen is a Japan-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on ophthalmology, offering therapies and devices for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal disorders, uveitis and post‑operative care.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.4850.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.10.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan‐based specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on ophthalmology. Headquartered in Osaka, Santen engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription and over‐the‐counter products for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Its core product portfolio includes therapies for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal disorders, uveitis and post‐operative care, as well as surgical equipment and diagnostic agents designed to support comprehensive eye care.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Santen has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a global ophthalmic specialist.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Santen Pharmaceutical Right Now?

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