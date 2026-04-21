Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Sartorius logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $226.33 and last traded at $226.33, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.00.

Sartorius Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sartorius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius AG, trading in the U.S. over the counter under the symbol SARTF, is a Germany-based provider of laboratory and bioprocessing equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and research industries. The company is organized into two core divisions: Bioprocess Solutions, which focuses on single-use consumables, filtration technologies and upstream and downstream processing systems; and Lab Products & Services, which supplies laboratory instruments, consumables and services, including balances, pipettes, cell counting systems and water purification units.

The Bioprocess Solutions segment serves customers engaged in the development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and advanced therapies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sartorius Right Now?

Before you consider Sartorius, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sartorius wasn't on the list.

While Sartorius currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines