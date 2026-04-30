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Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Sartorius logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sartorius gapped down, opening at $212.35 after a prior close of $226.33 and last trading at $212.35 on extremely light volume (1 share reported).
  • The stock trades at a high valuation with a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a P/E of 98.77, while its balance-sheet/liquidity metrics are modest (debt-to-equity 0.89, quick ratio 0.49, current ratio 0.95).
  • Sartorius is a Germany-based supplier of laboratory and bioprocessing equipment organized into Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services, serving pharmaceutical, biotech and research customers.
  • Interested in Sartorius? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $226.33, but opened at $212.35. Sartorius shares last traded at $212.35, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Sartorius Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Sartorius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius AG, trading in the U.S. over the counter under the symbol SARTF, is a Germany-based provider of laboratory and bioprocessing equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and research industries. The company is organized into two core divisions: Bioprocess Solutions, which focuses on single-use consumables, filtration technologies and upstream and downstream processing systems; and Lab Products & Services, which supplies laboratory instruments, consumables and services, including balances, pipettes, cell counting systems and water purification units.

The Bioprocess Solutions segment serves customers engaged in the development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and advanced therapies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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