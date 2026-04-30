Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $226.33, but opened at $212.35. Sartorius shares last traded at $212.35, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

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Sartorius Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius AG, trading in the U.S. over the counter under the symbol SARTF, is a Germany-based provider of laboratory and bioprocessing equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and research industries. The company is organized into two core divisions: Bioprocess Solutions, which focuses on single-use consumables, filtration technologies and upstream and downstream processing systems; and Lab Products & Services, which supplies laboratory instruments, consumables and services, including balances, pipettes, cell counting systems and water purification units.

The Bioprocess Solutions segment serves customers engaged in the development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and advanced therapies.

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