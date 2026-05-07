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Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Sasol logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Sasol from a "hold" to a "strong-buy" rating in its latest report.
  • Analyst views remain mixed—one Strong Buy, three Hold and two Sell—leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold".
  • Sasol shares opened at $13.22, trade in a 1‑year range of $3.43–$14.36, and show a short‑term uptrend with the 50‑day MA ($11.76) above the 200‑day MA ($8.51).
  • Interested in Sasol? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sasol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Sasol from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sasol from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sasol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sasol Stock Performance

SSL opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Sasol by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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