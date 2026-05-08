Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Up 10.1% - Should You Buy?

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.2870. 1,868,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,437,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SATL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $4.50 target price on Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Freedom Capital lowered Satellogic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Satellogic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SATL

Satellogic Stock Up 8.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Satellogic had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Satellogic Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fitzgerald L. P. Cantor sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,356,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,906,065. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company's satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic's vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth's surface.

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