Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Down 4.8% - Here's Why

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.5950. 4,299,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,029,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Satellogic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital set a $4.50 price target on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Satellogic currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Satellogic

Satellogic Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a market cap of $959.22 million, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 million. Satellogic had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%.

Insider Transactions at Satellogic

In other Satellogic news, insider Fitzgerald L. P. Cantor sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,356,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,065. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,373 shares of company stock worth $5,447,676. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Satellogic by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Satellogic by 223,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 277,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company's stock.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company's satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic's vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth's surface.

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