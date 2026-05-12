Satellogic Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Satellogic NASDAQ: SATL reported a sharp increase in first-quarter revenue and said it generated positive net cash from operating activities for the first time in its public history, as management pointed to growing demand from sovereign defense, intelligence and commercial customers.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Emiliano Kargieman described the first quarter of 2026 as “a clear inflection point” for the Earth observation company. He said Satellogic grew revenue 80%, improved its adjusted EBITDA loss by 32%, generated positive net cash from operating activities and ended the quarter with $121.9 million in cash.

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Kargieman said the company’s momentum is building across sovereign defense, recurring intelligence subscriptions and U.S. government engagement. He said management believes 2026 can be “a year of substantial progress towards sustained profitability,” based on the company’s cost base, backlog, recurring revenue and pipeline.

Revenue Rises 80% as Operating Loss Narrows

Chief Financial Officer Rick Dunn said total revenue for the quarter was $6.1 million, up from $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by a $1.6 million rise in imagery ordered by new and existing data and analytics customers.

Data and analytics revenue, which includes Satellogic’s constellation-as-a-service offering, was $4.6 million, while Space Systems contributed $1.5 million. Dunn said Asia-Pacific revenue rose to $3 million from $0.4 million a year earlier, led by customers in Australia and Malaysia. Europe contributed $1.1 million, the Americas contributed $2 million and South America contributed $0.1 million.

Total costs and expenses declined 3% year over year to $12.5 million. The company reported an operating loss of $6.4 million, improving by $3.2 million, or 33%, from the prior-year period.

Satellogic recorded a $113 million change in fair value of financial instruments, which Dunn emphasized was a non-cash, non-operational charge tied to the increase in the company’s Class A common stock and the remeasurement of convertible notes, warrants and earn-out liabilities. Including that expense, net loss was $118.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4.2 million, improving by $2 million from the prior-year period. Net cash from operating activities was positive $0.2 million, compared with $4.7 million of cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2025.

Asked during the question-and-answer session whether positive operating cash flow is sustainable, Dunn said it would be “a little touch and go” over the next few quarters as revenue ramps and the company invests in scaling the business. He said the first-quarter result was helped by advance collections from customers.

Cash Position Strengthened, Backlog Detailed

Satellogic ended the quarter with $121.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $94.4 million at the end of 2025. Dunn said the increase reflected a $35 million registered direct offering completed in late January at $4.73 per share, partially offset by $5.6 million in capital expenditures tied to the Merlin constellation.

Non-cancellable remaining performance obligations were $64.8 million as of March 31. Of that amount, $29.2 million is expected to be recognized within one year, $7.9 million in years one to two, $7.5 million in years two to three and $20.2 million thereafter.

Dunn also said that after the quarter ended, the holder of Satellogic’s secured convertible notes initiated a partial conversion of approximately $6 million of principal into five million shares of common stock, reducing outstanding principal to $24 million.

Sovereign Defense Deals Drive Commercial Momentum

Kargieman highlighted several recent sovereign and defense-related transactions. In January, Satellogic signed an $80 million agreement with CEiiA, the Center of Engineering and Product Development in Portugal, for the supply and in-orbit delivery of two NewSat Mark V 50-centimeter class satellites. Ownership and operational control are expected to transfer in the second and third quarters of 2026.

The company also sold NewSat-34 to Australia in January, which Kargieman said established the country’s first sovereign sub-meter Earth observation capability. On April 30, Satellogic announced a $12 million agreement with a sovereign defense customer for the in-orbit delivery of a commissioned NewSat satellite from its Aleph-1 constellation, with full transfer of ownership and operations expected in early 2027.

Kargieman said the April transaction was significant because it was the second sovereign in-orbit transaction closed in two quarters and demonstrated the company’s ability to deliver a commissioned, flight-proven satellite quickly and cost efficiently. Dunn said the sovereign defense customer represents potential follow-on opportunities in both data and analytics and Space Systems.

During the call, Kargieman said Satellogic’s Space Systems pipeline sits “just under $1 billion” in opportunities the company is pursuing, mostly with sovereign customers. He cited Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe as regions where the company is seeing strong progress.

Aleph Observer and Merlin Remain Central to Product Roadmap

Management positioned Aleph Observer, launched in February, as a key product in Satellogic’s shift from one-off imagery sales toward recurring monitoring relationships. Kargieman said customers are increasingly asking the company to monitor portfolios of sites continuously, rather than purchasing isolated images.

Aleph Observer is designed to provide persistent monitoring of strategic sites, image delivery within hours and automated object detection. Kargieman said customer adoption to date includes sovereign government users, defense customers and commercial monitoring buyers across multiple regions. In the Q&A session, he said the product is still early commercially and that the company expects to sign initial pilots in 2026 and expand them in 2027 as customers adapt procurement processes to recurring services.

The company also reaffirmed its timeline for Merlin, its AI-first, defense-oriented constellation intended to provide daily one-meter global coverage and real-time intelligence. Kargieman said Merlin is fully funded through a $30 million contract from a strategic defense and intelligence customer, with a first launch window targeted for October 2026 and initial constellation rollout expected to be complete in the first half of 2027.

Dunn said revenue recognition from the $30 million Merlin contract is not expected to begin until the system is fully operational in the first half of 2027. He said the five-year deal mirrors the expected life of the Merlin satellites.

Defense and Intelligence Engagement Expands

Satellogic also discussed its expanded partnership with IDT Corporation and the U.S. Office of Naval Research for phases 2 and 3 of the Slingshot program. Kargieman said the program is helping the company operationalize inter-satellite links for tipping and queuing between satellites, with capabilities that could become part of Satellogic’s standard product offering.

Vice Admiral Frank D. Whitworth III, U.S. Navy retired, joined the call after recently becoming a strategic advisor to Satellogic. Whitworth, who most recently served as director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, said he will advise the company on strategic engagement with global defense and intelligence customers, product and technology development, and integration of high-frequency Earth observation into modern intelligence architectures.

Kargieman said the U.S. government procurement environment is creating opportunities for a wider set of commercial suppliers, including Satellogic. He said the company sees “significant opportunity growth” in its engagement with the U.S. government.

In closing remarks, Kargieman said the quarter showed progress toward the company’s stated path: a leaner, better-capitalized Satellogic demonstrating operating leverage, with its existing constellation, Aleph Observer in the market and Merlin on track.

About Satellogic NASDAQ: SATL

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company's satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic's vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth's surface.

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