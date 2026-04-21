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Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
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Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIS. TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotia increased their price target on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savaria

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other Savaria news, insider Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 2,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,352,630. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 17.45% of the company's stock.

Savaria Price Performance

SIS stock opened at C$29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average is C$26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.92. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$16.20 and a 1 year high of C$30.41.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$241.78 million for the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Savaria (TSE:SIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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