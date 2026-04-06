Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.77 and last traded at C$27.77, with a volume of 107970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.88.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIS shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Savaria from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$30.93.

View Our Latest Report on Savaria

Savaria Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.26.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$241.78 million during the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 2,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,710.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 92,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,352,630. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 17.45% of the company's stock.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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