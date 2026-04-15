Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$32.19.

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Savaria Stock Performance

SIS traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$28.76. 295,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.86. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$30.41.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$241.78 million during the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In other news, insider Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 92,260 shares in the company, valued at C$2,352,630. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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