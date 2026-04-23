Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$30.50 to C$37.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Savaria traded as high as C$30.49 and last traded at C$30.43, with a volume of 12433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.11.

SIS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD upped their price target on Savaria from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$33.33.

Get Savaria alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Savaria

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In other news, insider Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 2,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 92,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,352,630. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. 17.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savaria Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company had revenue of C$241.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Savaria, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Savaria wasn't on the list.

While Savaria currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here