Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$32.19.

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Savaria Stock Down 0.7%

SIS traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.76. The company had a trading volume of 295,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,278. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.67.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$241.78 million during the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In other news, insider Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 2,420 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,352,630. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. Company insiders own 17.45% of the company's stock.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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