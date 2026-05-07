Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target suggests a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SVV. Craig Hallum started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.14.

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Savers Value Village Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SVV stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Savers Value Village by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Savers Value Village by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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