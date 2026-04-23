SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Zacks reports. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 15.35%.

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SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SBFG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 98.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,786 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 73,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBFG shares. Wall Street Zen cut SB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered SB Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc NASDAQ: SBFG is the bank holding company for Star Financial Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a broad portfolio of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, and cash management services.

In its commercial banking division, SB Financial Group provides working capital loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate lending and treasury management solutions designed for small- and mid-sized businesses.

Further Reading

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