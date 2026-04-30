SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $250.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. KeyCorp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $233.00 to $223.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded SBA Communications from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.26.

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SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.62. The stock had a trading volume of 219,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,717. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.22. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 36.40%.The company had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $725.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. SBA Communications's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 523.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting SBA Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting SBA Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 operating results beat expectations — funds from operations (FFO) of $3.01/share topped the Zacks consensus of $2.86 and revenue came in above estimates, showing year-over-year growth. This is the primary driver of the upbeat market reaction. SBA Communications (SBAC) Q1 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q1 operating results beat expectations — funds from operations (FFO) of $3.01/share topped the Zacks consensus of $2.86 and revenue came in above estimates, showing year-over-year growth. This is the primary driver of the upbeat market reaction. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and earnings-call highlights portrayed a strong operational quarter, supporting the beat and helping sentiment. (See call highlights and the full transcript for management tone and execution details.) SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Company commentary and earnings-call highlights portrayed a strong operational quarter, supporting the beat and helping sentiment. (See call highlights and the full transcript for management tone and execution details.) Positive Sentiment: SBA declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25/share (annualized yield ~2.3%), with an ex-dividend date of May 22 and payment June 17 — a shareholder-friendly action that can support the stock. (Dividend release noted 4/29/26.)

SBA declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25/share (annualized yield ~2.3%), with an ex-dividend date of May 22 and payment June 17 — a shareholder-friendly action that can support the stock. (Dividend release noted 4/29/26.) Neutral Sentiment: Management updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to roughly $2.8–$2.9B, which is generally in line with consensus; EPS guidance was reported but not fully detailed in filings available to the market, leaving some near-term uncertainty about full-year upside. (Guidance may limit further upside until clarity.)

Management updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to roughly $2.8–$2.9B, which is generally in line with consensus; EPS guidance was reported but not fully detailed in filings available to the market, leaving some near-term uncertainty about full-year upside. (Guidance may limit further upside until clarity.) Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and metric-roundups are available for deeper analysis (key-metrics vs. estimates). Investors should review the detailed metrics and the call transcript to assess recurring trends and capital deployment plans. Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Coverage pieces and metric-roundups are available for deeper analysis (key-metrics vs. estimates). Investors should review the detailed metrics and the call transcript to assess recurring trends and capital deployment plans. Negative Sentiment: Some balance-sheet/metric concerns remain: public filings show a negative return on equity (reported -20.8%), which reflects the company’s capital structure and accounting for its wireless infrastructure model; investors concerned about leverage or returns may view this as a cautionary flag. SBA Communications Q1 Press Release / Call

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation NASDAQ: SBAC is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

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