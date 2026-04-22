SBA Communications (SBAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $695.3640 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.80 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 36.40%.The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SBA Communications Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of SBAC opened at $213.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $192.86. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $162.41 and a 52 week high of $245.16.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from SBA Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. SBA Communications's payout ratio is presently 52.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the technology company's stock worth $351,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 92,564 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 29,648 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SBA Communications by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company's stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation NASDAQ: SBAC is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

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