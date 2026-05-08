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Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Trading Up 7.7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Scandium Canada logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 7.7% to C$0.14 on Friday (from a prior close of C$0.13) with 243,310 shares traded, about a 90% drop versus its average session volume of 2,424,922 shares.
  • Key metrics: market capitalization C$67.59 million, a negative P/E of -36.25, high volatility with a beta of 5.32, and both the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages at C$0.16.
  • Company focus: Scandium Canada is a Canadian mineral exploration firm targeting gold, scandium and base metals, holding multiple Quebec projects including Crater Lake, Opawica and La Ronciere.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Scandium Canada.

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 243,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,424,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Scandium Canada Trading Up 11.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 5.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Scandium Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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