ScanSource (SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $738.55 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.20). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $766.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 6,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,713.60. This trade represents a 31.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $137,351.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,105.68. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,139,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,130,000 after buying an additional 294,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,021 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $21,015,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,165,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 154,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Research upgraded ScanSource from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered ScanSource from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ScanSource

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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