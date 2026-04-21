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Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Up 0.4% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 0.4% to GBX 737 (intraday high GBX 745) with 219,181 shares traded, about 11% below the average session volume of 245,075.
  • The stock is trading above its 50‑day (GBX 707.26) and 200‑day (GBX 684.28) moving averages and shows a market cap of £942.2m and a P/E of 8.46, with a beta of 0.97.
  • The fund aims for long‑term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of roughly 60 high‑quality but undervalued companies across Asia, benefiting from secular Asian growth trends.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 745 and last traded at GBX 737. 219,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 245,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 734.

Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 707.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 684.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £942.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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