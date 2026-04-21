Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Up 0.4% - Here's Why

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Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc ( LON:SDP Get Free Report )'s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 745 and last traded at GBX 737. 219,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 245,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 734.

The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 707.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 684.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £942.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

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