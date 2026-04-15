Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc - INOV (LON:INOV) Insider Buys 120,000 Shares

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc - INOV (LON:INOV - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Cohen acquired 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 per share, with a total value of £18,000.

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Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc - INOV Price Performance

Shares of INOV traded down GBX 0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 445,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,181. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.70. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc - INOV has a 52 week low of GBX 10.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 16. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc - INOV (LON:INOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 21 million for the quarter.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc - INOV Company Profile

Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, midsize, middle market and large stage, early stage and mature stage investments. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector. It seeks to invest in quoted and unquoted companies. It primarily invests in companies incorporated in the United Kingdom or traded on a London Stock Exchange market but can invest in Europe, United States and Asia other countries.

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