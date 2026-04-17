Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Rachit Jain Sells 844 Shares

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) CFO Rachit Jain sold 844 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $10,761.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,838. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rachit Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Rachit Jain sold 1,631 shares of Schrodinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $21,039.90.

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Schrodinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 2,537,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Schrodinger, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $911.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.66 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 40.37%.The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Schrodinger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrodinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,763 shares of the company's stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 158,162 shares of the company's stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 129,877 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 438,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 4th quarter valued at $3,619,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SDGR

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

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