Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.95. Scor shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 255 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SCRYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Scor from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Scor

Scor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Scor had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Analysts forecast that Scor SE will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company's main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

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