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Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Shares Up 9.7% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Scor logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 9.7% to $3.94 on Wednesday, with volume roughly 15% above the average session level.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—BNP Paribas upgraded to "outperform" while Goldman Sachs and Zacks cut to "hold"—but the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy (three Buys, two Holds).
  • Scor posted quarterly beats (EPS $0.14 vs. $0.13; revenue $5.28B vs. $3.83B), trades at a P/E of 6.99 with a $6.78B market cap, and analysts forecast FY EPS of $0.49.
  • Five stocks we like better than Scor.

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 11,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 10,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Scor from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Scor

Scor Trading Up 5.2%

The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Scor had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Scor SE will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company's main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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