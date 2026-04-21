Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Trading Down 6.9% - Here's Why

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.8555.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Scor from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Scor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Scor

Scor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. Scor had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scor SE will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company's main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

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