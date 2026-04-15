Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 48,262 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 64,141 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Scor Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.55. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Scor had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Scor from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About Scor

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company's main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

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