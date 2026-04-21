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Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Shares Down 2.9% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Scorpio Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 2.9% to C$0.34 in mid-day trading, with about 383,304 shares traded — a 38% drop from the average daily volume and down from a C$0.35 close.
  • The company has a market cap of C$90.90 million, a negative P/E of -2.62 and a high beta of 3.24, while liquidity and leverage metrics show a current ratio of 7.12, quick ratio of 0.39 and debt-to-equity of 2.83.
  • Scorpio Gold is a Vancouver-based gold and silver explorer/developer that holds 100% of the Mineral Ridge project (5,617 ha) and the Goldwedge property (726 ha) in Nevada.
  • Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Gold.

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 383,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 616,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Scorpio Gold Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.24.

About Scorpio Gold

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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