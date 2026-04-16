Scotia Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotia from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotia's price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$32.61.

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Savaria Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SIS traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 124,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,990. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$16.13 and a 52 week high of C$30.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.71.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$241.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In related news, insider Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 2,420 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,260 shares in the company, valued at C$2,352,630. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 17.45% of the company's stock.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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