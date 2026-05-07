Scotiabank Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

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Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of TC Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:TRP opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.67. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. TC Energy's payout ratio is presently 109.57%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 82,205 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,508 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 862,098 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $53,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,964 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 47.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,216 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 16,311 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

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