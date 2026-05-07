Scotiabank Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold's current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamos Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.67.

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Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.24% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alamos Gold's revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 35.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,544,137 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,587,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,941 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $678,291,000 after acquiring an additional 332,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,547,541 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 567,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,095,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $351,072,000 after acquiring an additional 964,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,716,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $338,372,000 after acquiring an additional 514,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is 6.37%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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