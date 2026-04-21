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Scotiabank Comments on Cascades' FY2027 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Cascades logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman forecasts FY2027 EPS of $1.44 for Cascades, above the consensus of $1.30, and assigns an Outperform rating with a $14.50 price objective.
  • Multiple firms recently trimmed targets (to C$13.00–C$15.00), leaving a MarketBeat consensus target of C$14.07 and an average rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • Cascades reported Q results of C$0.40 EPS on C$1.20B revenue, pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.12 (annualized yield 4.4%), but has a high debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96 and a P/E of 15.84.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades' current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Cascades (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Cascades had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.47%.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$14.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAS

Cascades Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$10.93 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.20.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Cascades's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

See Also

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