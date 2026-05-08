Scotiabank Estimates Ero Copper's FY2026 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will earn $5.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.63. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper's current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Ero Copper's FY2027 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$430.18 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.2%

TSE ERO opened at C$37.02 on Friday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.66 and a twelve month high of C$53.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero is a Brazil -focused, growth-oriented mining company with a diversified portfolio of copper and gold assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates two copper mines - the Caraíba Operations in Bahia State and the Tucumã Operation in Pará State - as well as the Xavantina Operations, a producing gold mine in Mato Grosso State. In addition to its operating assets, Ero is advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the mineral-rich Carajás Province in Pará State, through a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals to acquire a 60% interest in the project.

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