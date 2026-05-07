Scotiabank Forecasts Kinross Gold's FY2027 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K - Free Report) NYSE: KGC - Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$45.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$60.00 to C$57.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$52.42.

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Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at C$42.00 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$53.57.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K - Get Free Report) NYSE: KGC last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.35 billion for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 36.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, insider Afjal Hashim sold 16,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.20, for a total value of C$631,656.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,052,983.20. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

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