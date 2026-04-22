Scotiabank Forecasts OceanaGold's FY2026 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC - Free Report) - Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for OceanaGold's FY2027 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

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OceanaGold (TSE:OGC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of C$870.81 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$52.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$38.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$56.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGC

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE:OGC opened at C$45.39 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$59.20. The firm has a market cap of C$10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 2.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.90.

OceanaGold announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

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