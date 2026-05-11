Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $321.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Scotiabank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $352.00 to $349.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Storage from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $295.00 to $291.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.83.

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Public Storage Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $310.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $293.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.41. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.54 and a 52-week high of $313.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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