Scotiabank Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:AEM FY2026 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM - Free Report) NYSE: AEM - Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.65. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$4.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 39.48%.

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AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Erste Group Bank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$241.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$324.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AEM opened at C$256.56 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$144.21 and a 52 week high of C$348.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.87. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$286.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$265.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Gosselin sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$310.00, for a total transaction of C$1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,381 shares in the company, valued at C$9,728,110. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

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