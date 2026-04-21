Scotiabank Has Negative Forecast for Canfor FY2027 Earnings

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Scotiabank has a "Hold" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Canfor (TSE:CFP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canfor

Canfor Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$13.06 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$10.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor Corp produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. Canfor Corp has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns, approximately, a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp.

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