Scotiabank Has Negative Forecast for TSE:TXG FY2026 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.92. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 34.17%.The firm had revenue of C$749.79 million during the quarter.

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Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$85.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$52.94 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$58.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.18. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$38.80 and a 52 week high of C$85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel James Thomas Rollins bought 850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,283.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$856,588.26. This trade represents a 6.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders bought a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $137,030 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Torex Gold Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Torex Gold Resources's dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico's largest single gold producer.

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