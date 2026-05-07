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Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of Rapid7 FY2027 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Rapid7 logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank cut its FY2027 EPS estimate for Rapid7 to $0.59 (from $0.60) and assigns a Sector Perform rating with a $7 price target.
  • Several other analysts have trimmed targets and ratings, leaving a MarketBeat consensus average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $9.39.
  • Rapid7 beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $0.36 (vs. $0.30) and revenue of $209.7M, but revenue was down 0.3% year‑over‑year and management guided FY2026 EPS to $1.52–$1.60 while the stock trades near $6.57 (market cap ≈ $439M).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rapid7.

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rapid7's current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Rapid7 from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Rapid7 from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Rapid7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Rapid7 from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.39.

View Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $438.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.94 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company's stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7's offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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