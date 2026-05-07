Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of TSE:GIL FY2026 Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL - Free Report) NYSE: GIL - Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst J. Zamparo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.79. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear's current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear's FY2027 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 6.14%.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$83.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$62.80 and a 1-year high of C$100.44.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.85%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gildan Activewear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gildan Activewear wasn't on the list.

While Gildan Activewear currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here