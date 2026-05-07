Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of TSE:WFG FY2026 Earnings

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.56). The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber's current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber's FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C($13.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 25.12%.

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Several other brokerages also recently commented on WFG. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered West Fraser Timber from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$96.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$85.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business's 50 day moving average is C$88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.19. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.23. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$80.57 and a 12 month high of C$108.40.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

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