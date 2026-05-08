Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of Wajax FY2026 Earnings

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wajax in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.42. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wajax's current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Wajax (TSE:WJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.97%.The firm had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter.

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Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WJX. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD reduced their target price on shares of Wajax from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WJX

Wajax Stock Performance

TSE WJX opened at C$29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$640.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.24. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$21.12 and a 1-year high of C$34.88.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company's core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes. It sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.

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